Francis Ngannou Thinks Junior dos Santos’ Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt Is Bogus

When Francis Ngannou meets Junior dos Santos inside the Octagon, he’ll have no problem going to the ground with the Brazilian.

Ngannou spoke to MMA Junkie recently ahead of his UFC on ESPN 3 main event matchup with “JDS.” The Frenchman revealed that he isn’t buying that “JDS” is a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu:

“First of all, I don’t believe that jiu-jitsu black belt,” Ngannou said. “I don’t believe that Dos Santos jiu-jitsu black belt. I don’t know where he’s from, but I don’t believe that. And I don’t mind that at all.

“But you never know what some fighter is going to come out with. I always keep thinking maybe he’ll try some wrestling or a takedown, but it’s not his comfort zone. I don’t know. He might try everything. But the most important is I’m prepared for every little thing.”

Currently, Ngannou is on a two-fight win streak, having finished both Curtis Blaydes and Cain Velasquez via first-round knockouts. Now, with another big knockout win over a huge name in the division, “The Predator” could line himself up for a heavyweight title opportunity.

“Cigano” is on a three-fight win streak and has finished his last two fights via second round TKOs. He finished Tai Tuivasa back in December, and followed that up with a second-round TKO win over Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Wichita in March. Now, they’ll headline UFC on ESPN 3 from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on June 29.