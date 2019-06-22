Betting Odds For UFC Greenville: Close Call In Headliner

Spread the word!













The final UFC Greenville betting odds are in as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC Greenville is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, June 22, 2019) from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The main card will air on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN+ 4 p.m. ET.

Renato Moicano vs. Chan Sung Jung in a featherweight bout will headline the show. In the co-main event, Bryan Barberena vs. Randy Brown in a welterweight bout takes place. Rounding out the main card is Montana De La Rosa vs. Andrea Lee in a women’s flyweight bout, and Alessio Di Chirico vs. Kevin Holland in middleweight action.

UFC Greenville Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers, Moicano is a -200 favorite over Jung, who is a +170 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Brown being a +230 underdog against Barberena, who is a -270 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Renato Moicano (-200) vs. Chan Sung Jung (+170)

Bryan Barberena (-270) vs. Randy Brown (+230)

Andrea Lee (-225) vs. Montana de la Rosa (+185)

Kevin Holland (-225) vs. Alessio Di Chirico (+185)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)