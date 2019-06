Spread the word!













Drew Dober meets Marco Polo Reyes in a lightweight contest next on the main card of UFC Minneapolis.

Round 1: Dober drops Reyes with a left hook to the head and tees off. Somehow, Polo survives this attack. Polo gets up and Dober smashes him with another left hook to the head, which sees Reyes falls onto his back and he is quickly smashed by follow-up punches to call it a fight.

Result: Drew Dober def. Polo Reyes by knockout (punches) at 1:07 of Round 1