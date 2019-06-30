Spread the word!













Tonight’s (Sat., June 29, 2019) UFC Minneapolis event is in the books from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota and now it’s time for the post-fight press conference.

Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos in a heavyweight bout served as the main event. In the co-headliner, Joseph Benavidez took on Jussier Formiga in a flyweight bout.

A number of impressive fights and performances highlighted the UFC’s trip to Minneapolis. Watch the fighters break down their bouts in the UFC Minneapolis post-fight press conference streaming live here: