UFC Liverpool Post-Fight Press Conference

Today’s (Sun., May 27, 2018) UFC Liverpool is in the books from the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

In the main event, hyped Liverpudlian welterweight Darren Till picked up a massive unanimous decision win over former two-time title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson following a tactical five-round fight from both top talents.

Longtime welterweight veteran Neil Magny finished UFC debutant Craig White in the co-main event, while hometown favorite Arnold Allen pulled off a rare ninja choke to secure an amazing comeback on the main event.

Watch the event’s post-fight press conference streaming live shortly after the main card’s conclusion below: