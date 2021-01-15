Ahead of his main-event fight with the Notorious Conor McGregor, the UFC have uploaded one of Dustin Poirier’s highlight bouts against Justin Gaethje for free to their YouTube channel.

After taking his first career loss to Eddie Alvarez in just his second UFC fight, Justin Gaethje was looking to get back into the win column against the veteran Dustin Poirier in the main event at UFC on Fox 29.

In this bout, the pair both put on an incredible showcase of endurance, durability, and skill that ultimately ended with Poirier finding the finishing blows and getting his hand raised in the fourth round.

You can check out all the action from this main event at the link above.