UFC

UFC Vegas 8 takes place this Saturday (August 29) at the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event of the evening, Anthony Smith squares off against Aleksandar Rakic. Both men are looking to bounce back from losses and re-establish themselves as contenders for the currently vacant 205lb belt. Before that, former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler has a short notice fight against long-time contender Neil Magny. Join Jordan Ellis and Ryan Galloway as they look ahead to these fights and all the other on UFC Vegas 8 in the latest LowKickMMA podcast.

Jordan Ellis
A lifelong fight fan from Liverpool, England who has been covering mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing for several years. Follow @JordanEllisUK on Twitter for all the latest fight news, views, interviews and live event coverage.