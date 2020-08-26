UFC Vegas 8 takes place this Saturday (August 29) at the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event of the evening, Anthony Smith squares off against Aleksandar Rakic. Both men are looking to bounce back from losses and re-establish themselves as contenders for the currently vacant 205lb belt. Before that, former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler has a short notice fight against long-time contender Neil Magny. Join Jordan Ellis and Ryan Galloway as they look ahead to these fights and all the other on UFC Vegas 8 in the latest LowKickMMA podcast.

