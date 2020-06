Spread the word!













UFC on ESPN 12 took place at the Apex Facility in Las Vegas on Saturday night (June 27). Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier returned to winning ways in the main event beating Dan Hooker in a five-round war. Before that, Mike Perry dominated Mickey Gall over three rounds to secure a unanimous decision victory.

Join LowKickMMA site manager Jordan Ellis and Ryan Galloway as they recap the entire UFC on ESPN 12 fight card.