UFC Vegas 9 was ravaged by pull-outs but still went ahead with just a seven-fight card. In the main event, Alistair Overeem rallied to score a fifth-round stoppage win against Augusto Sakai. Prior to that Ovince St Preux scored a huge one-punch knockout win over Alonzo Menifield. Join Jordan Ellis and Ryan Galloway as they recap all of the action from UFC Vegas 9 in the latest LowKickMMA podcast.

If you enjoyed this story, please share it. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter