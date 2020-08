At UFC Vegas 6 we saw Derrick Lewis make history during his second-round TKO win over Russian submission specialist Aleksei Oleinik. ‘The Black Beast’ survived some tough spots in round one before scoring the knockout. Join LowKickMMA site manager Jordan Ellis and staff writer Ryan Galloway as they recap the fight and the entire card – check it out below.

If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media! Thanks! Share on Facebook Share on Twitter