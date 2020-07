UFC Fight Night 173 takes places this Saturday night (August 1) at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card will be headlined by a five-round fight between perennial contender, Derek Brunson who will face off against rising star Edmen Shahbazyan.

Join LowKickMMA site manager Jordan Ellis and staff writer Ryan Galloway as they look ahead to this fight and preview the night’s other exciting matchups. Check it out below…