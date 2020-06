Spread the word!













At UFC on ESPN 11, Curtis Blaydes emerged victorious from his main event match-up with Alexander Volkov. The American wrestled his way to victory over five grueling rounds. In the co-main event, Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos went to war over three rounds with Emmett picking up a unanimous decision victory.

Join LowKickMMA site manager Jordan Ellis and staff writer Ryan Galloway as they look back at those fights and the entire UFC Vegas 3 card.