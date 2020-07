The UFC finished an impressive run on ‘Fight Island’ AKA Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with a spectacular 15-fight card headlined by Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till. Join LowKickMMA site manager Jordan Ellis and staff writer Ryan Galloway as they recap the card and talk about the night’s biggest moments. Check it out here…

