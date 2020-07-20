UFC Fight Island 2 went down this past weekend. In the main event, Deiveson Figueiredo captured the flyweight title in the first round of his rematch against long-time contender Joseph Benavidez. Before that Jack Hermansson picked up a quick submission win over Kelvin Gastelum to establish himself as one to watch at middleweight.

Join LowKickMMA site manager Jordan Ellis and staff writer Ryan Galloway as they look back at these fights and all the best bits of the third of four ‘Fight Island’ events.