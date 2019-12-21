UFC Busan Post-Fight Press Conference Video & Live Stream

Spread the word!













UFC Busan is now in the books, and now it’s time to hear from tonight’s (Sat. December 21, 2019) big winners and losers.

In the main event of the night, featherweights Frankie Edgar and Chan Sung Jung went one-on-one. Also, in the co-main event, light heavyweights Volkan Oezdemir and Aleksandar Rakic met inside the Octagon. Now, check out the UFC Busan post-fight press conference video and live stream here below.

UFC Busan Post-Fight Press Conference

What did you make of the UFC Busan post-fight press conference?