Following the excitement of UFC 259, with three championship fights including disqualification from Petr Yan, a dominant performance by Amanda Nunes, and an upset as Jan Blachowicz handed Israel Adesanya his first loss, fans are wondering what could Dana White possibly do to follow up all the excitement. Well, on March 27th, UFC fans are going to get a treat with UFC 260. With a massive heavyweight title bout between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou serving as the main headliner, the rest of the card provides great entertainment as well.

With a featherweight championship bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega also lined up, as well as the return of rising phenom Sean O’Malley, the line-up is stacked. Of course, because there are so many great fights scheduled for UFC 260, viewers are going to want to enjoy some betting. If you are unsure of how to bet UFC, or just want more information, there are UFC betting guides available that give a detailed breakdown of different markets. If you are looking to bet on UFC 260, the odds have released, painting a picture of who Vegas projects to win.

There are 5 main fights on the main card, including the two championship bouts, and three other matchups. The headlining fight features the ferocious Ngannou facing off against the belt-holding Miocic in a heavyweight rematch of a 2018 bout that went the distance but ended with a Miocic unanimous decision. Ngannous last fought May 9th, 2020, where he finished Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a devastating knockout 20 seconds into the first round. Miocic last fought in August 2020, where he defeated Daniel Cormier in a unanimous decision to retain his belt.

The odds in this match favor the challenger, Francis Ngannou, to prevail over Stipe Miocic, but they are close. According to Bet365, Ngannou is -152 to win, while Miocic is +125. BetWay has the odds at -133 for Ngannou, with Miocic at +105.

The other title fight is the featherweight championship bout between Volkanovski and Ortega. Volkanovski is undefeated as a UFC fighter and is considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Ortega is a top contender coming off a signature victory over Chan Sung Jung in October 2020. This is a battle that Vegas pegs Volkanovski to win, although the odds are tight. Bet365 has Volkanovski favored at -189, with Ortega at +162. BetWay has Volkanovski favored at -188, with Ortega at +140. This featherweight matchup should be close and exciting.

For the rest of the card, here is a quicker breakdown of the odds. In the bout between welterweights Tyron Woodley and Vincent Luque, Luque is favored by Bet365 and BetWay at -278 and -275 respectively, while Woodley’s odds are +225 and +200. In the bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Thomas Almeida, Bet365 and BetWay have O’Malley favored at -333 and -350 respectively. Almeida’s odds stand at +250 and +240 on the two sites. Lastly, in the lightweight fight between Khama Worthy and Jamie Mullarkey, Bet365 and BetWay have Worthy favored at -161 and -150 respectively. Mullarkey’s odds stand at +130 and +110.

With the odds released and the fights lined up, UFC 260 is set to be a thrilling combat event featuring some of the best and brightest in the business. Bettors and combat fans alike are sure to enjoy these big-time showdowns.