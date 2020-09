UFC 253 took place this past weekend and open up another run of Abu Dhabi based MMA events. In the headline bout, Israel Adesanya made easy work of the previously unbeaten Paulo Costa. ‘Stylebender’ scored the TKO victory to defend his middleweight title inside two rounds. Prior to that Jan Blachowicz claimed the vacant UFC light-heavyweight title by stopping Dominick Reyes in the second round.

Join Jordan Ellis and Ryan Galloway as they recap UFC 253 in the latest LowKickMMA podcast.