This week, UFC fans and punters at Betway88 will be treated into one of the biggest fights this month as Stipe Miocic goes against Daniel Cormier in UFC 252. Miocic is the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, though most of the attention is going to his opponent ahead of their Saturday title fight.

The highly anticipated fight of the night will be staged at the Apex facility, with the main event of the night scheduled to kick off at 10 p.m eastern time. Here are all the fights scheduled for UFC 252, alongside some useful predictions to give you an edge over your bookies when wagering on the matches.

Livinha Souza vs. Ashley Yoder

Since joining the UFC, Ashley Yoder is yet to show her full potential as a fighter, with her only victory being against Syuri Kondo in 2019. Ashley is evidently a submission grappler, though she doesn’t have the refined skills of a prolific finisher. That was evident during her fight with Kondo, where she struggled to lock-up a submission despite dominating the match.

When fighting, Yonder is also weak in her defensive wrestling, being the only person in the UFC to be taken down by Mackenzie Dern, who has a 7% takedown accuracy. Yonder’s opponent, Livinha Souza, is significantly better and sharper at striking, and she’s expected to lead the dance for this bout.

Souza has an edge as she’s significantly better, with 62% speed and strike defense overshadowing Yonder’s 49%. For that reason, Betway88 punters will be better off backing Livinha Souza to emerge victorious on the money line.

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

While Sean O’Malley has got all the hype behind him backed by an amazing unbeaten record of 12-0, Marlon Vera remains his strongest opponent to date. However, that didn’t stop the bookies from ranking him a great underdog.

Vera is a durable fighter, and he has amazing skills regardless of where the fight is going down. He’s known to strike well at a distance or in close range, and his ground game is stunning. Even better, Vera has been a brilliant finisher in all his last eight games, though that’s not to say that it will be easy for him to beat O’Malley.

When wagering on this fight, O’Malley seems overhyped, and there’s no much value in betting for him. As such, Marlon Vera’s huge odds make it highly valuable to wager the money line on him.

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3

With both Miocic and Cormier 3 being skilled fighters, this game is a hard nut to crack when it comes to wagering. Nonetheless, the odds seem to indicate a clear value in favor of Miocic, who isn’t getting much attention despite being a heavyweight champion.

Miocic will be riding the momentum of winning their second fight, having carefully studied the blueprint to defeating Cormier this weekend. As witnessed in their last fight, Stipe changed his technique late in the match, targeting Cormier’s weak points. For that reason, it’s advisable to take Miocic on the money line.