UFC 250 Recap Show

Amanda Nunes successfully defended her featherweight title in a dominant display against Felicia Spencer in the UFC 250 main event. Elsewhere on the card, Cody Garbrandt scored a huge knockout win against long-time contender Raphael Assuncao. Aljamain Sterling cemented his place as the number one bantamweight contender by quickly submitting Cory Sandhagen. Fellow bantamweight Sean O’Malley continued his accession to superstardom by scoring a highlight-reel, one punch, walk away KO against former title challenger Eddie Wineland.

Join LowKickMMA site manager Jordan Ellis and staff writer Ryan Galloway as they look back at UFC 250 giving their thoughts and opinions on everything that happened this past weekend and what might happen next.