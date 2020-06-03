UFC 250 Betting Odds – Who Are The Favourites?

Spread the word!













UFC is the most prestigious MMA championship in the world. Some of the world’s best fighters size up their strengths in various weight divisions to determine who is the best in the world. Recently, UFC 249 had one of the most stacked cards in the history of the sport. Dana White said that they are not planning on slowing down as they rush into UFC 250. Fight weeks and other events have been scheduled for the summer and sources say we are in for a big treat.

Since UFC 250 is just days away, we decided to share some of the odds surrounding the fighters and give you an insight as to who is favoured by the bookies. We also have a good proposition on what to do while you wait for the event to take place.

Now, let’s head over to the fights and the top picks.

Main Event

Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer will face off in the main event for the Women’s Featherweight title. After securing her spot as the greatest female fighter with her win against Germaine de Randamie, the two-division champ will defend her belt against Spencer, who has a record of 8-1. Bookies favour Nunes with odds sitting at 1/6, while Spencer sits at 9/2.

Co-Main

Raphael Assuncao and Cody Garbrandt is the co-main event at UFC 250. Raphael comes in this fight with odds sitting at 5/1, while Cody’s odds are 4/6. Both of these fighters have an amazing resume and are amazing strikers, which is why we are set to see a great battle in the octagon.

Other Fights

The main card has 3 other fights – 2 in Bantamweight and 1 in Welterweight. Aljamain Sterling vs Cory Sandhagen and Eddie Wineland vs Sean O’Malley are the Bantamweights. Bookies hold O’Malley (2/9) and Sterling (4/5) as the favourites in these two fights. Neil Magny and Anthony Rocco Martin will face off in the Welterweight bout. Magny’s odds are sitting at 5/8. While Anthony’s odds are 13/10.

There are several other fights in the preliminary and early preliminary card and they are worth checking out. UFC 250 will take place on June 6 in Las Vegas.