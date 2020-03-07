UFC 248 Post-Fight Conference Video & Live Stream

Spread the word!













It was a great night of fights from T-Mobile arena, Las Vegas at UFC 248 pay-per-view (PPV) yesterday (Sat. March 7, 2020).

In the main event we saw Israel Adesanya defend his Middleweight championship against Yoel Romero winning by unanimous decision. In the Co-Main event we saw Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk display potentially the greatest women’s UFC fight of all time resulting with Zhang winning via split decision.

To conclude what was a great night of mixed martial arts, we now take to the UFC 248 post-fight press conference to get the reactions from the events winners and losers. Watch along with us here at LowKickMMA in the video player below.

What did you think of the UFC 248 post-fight press conference?