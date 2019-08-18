UFC 241 Post-Fight Press Conference & Live Stream

Spread the word!













Tonight’s (Sat., August 17, 2019) UFC 241 pay-per-view event is in the books from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and now it’s time for the post-fight press conference.

Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic in a heavyweight title bout headlined this show. In the co-headliner, Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis in a welterweight bout was scheduled.

UFC 241 Post-Fight Presser

A number of impressive fights and performances highlighted the UFC’s trip to Anaheim, California. Watch the fighters break down their bouts in the UFC 241 post-fight press conference streaming live after the main event: