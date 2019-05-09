Spread the word!













In three days (Sat., May 11, 2019) UFC 237 is set to go down from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Today, the fighters showed off their skills in the UFC 237 open workouts.

The card is packed with top-level Brazilian talent. In the main event, UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will take on Brazilian contender Jessica Andrade for the title. In the co-main event, hometown legend and former champ Anderson Silva will face Jared Cannonier. Finally, a second Brazilian legend and former champ in Jose Aldo will meet rising contender Alexander Volkanovski at 145 pounds.

Namajunas, Andrade, Silva, and Aldo all entertained their fans in the UFC 237 open workouts video from Rio earlier today. Watch it courtesy of MMA Fighting right here: