UFC 237 Media Day Staredowns Video

We’re only two days away from this weekend’s (Sat., May 11, 2019) UFC 237 from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The fighters met up today for the UFC 237 media day capped off by the traditional staredowns.

The pay-per-view (PPV) event plays host to a number of Brazilian talents. In the main event, women’s strawweight champ Rose Namajunas will face Brazilian title contender Jessica Andrade. The co-main event features a middleweight bout between Brazilian legend Anderson Silva and knockout striker Jared Cannonier. Finally, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo will meet rising force Alexander Volkanovski.

UFC 237 promises to be a hard-hitting event with a mix of title implications and high-profile bouts. Watch the full UFC 237 media staredowns courtesy of MMA Fighting right here: