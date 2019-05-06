UFC 237 Embedded Episode 1

Spread the word!













UFC 237 is less than a week away and the first episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, strawweight champion Rose Namajunas gardens, packs and practices piano at home before a wild week begins. Challenger Jessica Andrade draws strength from nature; elsewhere in Rio, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo shows off a local artistic tribute to him. Middleweight Jared Cannonier stays on track in the gym for his upcoming bout against legend Anderson Silva.

You can watch it here: