UFC 236 Embedded Episode 6

UFC 236 is a few hours away and the sixth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, middleweight title contender Kelvin Gastelum gets in a champion mindset with his friend, flyweight titleholder Henry Cejudo. Athletes make weight Friday morning, including Gastelum’s opponent Israel Adesanya and headliners Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier. Holloway refuels with family, then heads to ceremonial weigh-ins where opponents face off in front of fans.

You can watch it here: