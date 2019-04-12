UFC 236 Embedded Episode 5

UFC 236 is a day away and the fifth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, middleweight title contender Kelvin Gastelum takes in the view from his balcony. Opponent Israel Adesanya stays sharp by following his coaches’ instructions in the gym and remembering the drudgery of his desk job. Featherweight champion Max Holloway receives fashion feedback from heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Lightweight title contender Dustin Poirier predicts a Fight of the Night in his UFC 236 main event, then both headliners begin their weight cuts.

You can watch it here: