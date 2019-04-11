UFC 236 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 236 is two days away and the fourth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, opponents Eryk Anders and Khalil Rountree train for what they predict will be a light heavyweight slugfest. Middleweight title contender Israel Adesanya and lightweight title contender Dustin Poirier show some skin for the camera. Featherweight champion Max Holloway introduces the man who calls the shots during his fights. And the stars of the main and comain, including middleweight title contender Kelvin Gastelum, hype up the crowd at open workouts.

