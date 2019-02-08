UFC 234 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 234 is two days away and the four episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum takes in street art before an in-room workout attended by flyweight champion Henry Cejudo. Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker arrives in Melbourne and hosts media at an open gym session. Flyweight Montana De La Rosa trains with teammate and Invicta champion Jinh Yu Frey, as opponent Nadia Kassem talks treadmill vs. street and salad vs. burgers.

You can watch it here: