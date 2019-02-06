UFC 234 Embedded Episode 3

UFC 234 is less than a week away and the third episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, former middleweight champion Anderson Silva is awestruck by a painted tribute to his superhero-like skills. Middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum gets his hair cut by some friendly locals. Light heavyweight “Smile’N” Sam Alvey tours the area with his wife and son, living up to his nickname even during a chance run-in with opponent Jimmy Crute. And middleweight Israel Adesanya makes time for young fans before a Melbourne training session.

You can watch it here: