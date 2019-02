UFC 234 is less than a week away and the second episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum observes Super Bowl Monday down under before returning to the gym. Aussie light heavyweight Jim Crute shops for clothes, and flyweight Montana De La Rosa enjoys her first trip overseas. Middleweight co-main star Israel Adesanya arrives in Melbourne and tracks opponent Anderson Silva on social media.

You can watch it here: