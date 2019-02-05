UFC 234 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 234 is less than a week away and the first episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, former middleweight champion Anderson Silva puts his skills and personality on display for media members at his LA gym. Middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum prepares nearby in Orange County, surrounded by paintings and his panda. Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker reaps the benefits of a home-country bout, relaxing in his Sydney home with his wife and children.

