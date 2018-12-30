UFC 232 Post-Fight Press Conference

This evening’s (Sat., December 29, 2018) blockbuster UFC 232 is in the books from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones finished longtime rival Alexander Gustafsson in a long-awaited rematch of their classic UFC 165 affair. Jones answered all of the questions about his fighting status, dominating ‘The Mauler’ throughout the majority.

The co-headliner featured arguably the best women’s fight in UFC history when featherweight champion Cris Cyborg met bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. It was just as shocking of a result when Nunes knocked out Cyborg in an alarming 51-second performance.

There’s a lot to unpack after the last and arguably biggest UFC card of the year, so join us for the post-fight press conference streaming live after the main card: