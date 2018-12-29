UFC 232 Embedded Episode 6

UFC 232 is a few hours away and the sixth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones gets motivated to recapture his belt with inspirational photos and quotes. Featherweight Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski cuts weight for what he expects to be a breakthrough fight against veteran Chad Mendes. His fellow Aussie featherweight Megan Anderson makes weight underwater and shares plans for a new addition to her family. Jones and opponent Alexander Gustafsson hit their target numbers at Friday morning’s official weigh-in, as do women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and her challenger, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. Then it’s one more set of staredowns, this time in front of fans at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

You can watch it here: