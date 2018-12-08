UFC 231 Embedded Episode 6

UFC 231 is a few hours away and the sixth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega neutralizes his spirit in a cold swimming pool. On Friday morning, all of the athletes make weight: birthday girl Claudia Gadelha, strawweight opponent Nina Ansaroff, former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, flyweight title contender Valentina Shevchenko, Ortega and featherweight champion Max Holloway. “Blessed” celebrates afterward with cupcakes. Toronto fans turn out for the ceremonial weigh-ins, where the athletes face off one final time before event night.

You can watch it here: