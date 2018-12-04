UFC 231 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 231 is less than a week away and the second episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk shops at a Florida farmers market, energized for her UFC flyweight debut. Featherweight champion Max Holloway embraces the weather with a day of snowboarding. Valentina Shevchenko and sister Antonina arrive in Canada for their second straight fight week – this one for Valentina’s flyweight title fight. Featherweight challenger Brian Ortega stays close to home, doing media in LA.

You can watch it here: