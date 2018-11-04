Tonight’s (Sat., November 3, 2018) UFC 230 is in the books from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Now it’s time to break down the fallout of the pay-per-view (PPV) in the UFC 230 post-fight press conference.

In the main event, heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier submitted knockout striker Derrick Lewis with ease. The co-headliner saw a middleweight barnburner between Chris Weidman and ‘Jacare’ Souza, with the Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend knocking out the former champ. The rest of the UFC 230 lineup also produced a host of exciting fights, finishes, and performance overall.

That’s left the fighters with much to discuss.

See what they have to say in the UFC 230 post-fight press conference streaming live shortly after the main card here: