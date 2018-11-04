UFC 230 Post-Fight Press Conference

Tonight’s (Sat., November 3, 2018) UFC 230 is in the books from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Now it’s time to break down the fallout of the pay-per-view (PPV) in the UFC 230 post-fight press conference.

In the main event, heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier submitted knockout striker Derrick Lewis with ease. The co-headliner saw a middleweight barnburner between Chris Weidman and ‘Jacare’ Souza, with the Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend knocking out the former champ. The rest of the UFC 230 lineup also produced a host of exciting fights, finishes, and performance overall.

That’s left the fighters with much to discuss.

See what they have to say in the UFC 230 post-fight press conference streaming live shortly after the main card here:

