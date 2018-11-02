UFC 230 Embedded Episode 5

UFC 230 is a day away and the fifth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, middleweight Chris Weidman’s UFC entourage grows with the arrival of Aljamain Sterling and Stephen Thompson. The good-natured group crosses paths with two-division champion Daniel Cormier’s team at Renzo Gracie’s gym. Middleweight Jacare Souza continues to mix striking into his world-class jiu-jitsu. At media day, UFC 230 opponents Derek Brunson and Israel Adesanya preview their matchup. Other attendees include middleweight David Branch, Weidman, Cormier and heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis.

You can watch it here: