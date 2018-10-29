UFC 230 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 230 is less than a week away and the first episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, two-division champion Daniel Cormier readies himself for a uniquely fearless opponent; heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis trains for another knockout win. Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman zeroes in on BJJ under his longtime coach, UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra. Middleweight foe Jacare Souza anticipates a champion versus champion caliber matchup. Lewis feels the spotlight at a local Rockets game, and Cormier decorates pumpkins with his family.

You can watch it here: