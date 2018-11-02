UFC 230 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Live Now

The stage is set and UFC 230 is set to go down. After some drama at the early weigh-ins (and a questionable reaction to it), all that’s left is for the fighters to square off at the UFC 230 ceremonial weigh-ins as a result.

Two fighters missed weight but the rest were on point for tomorrow night’s (Sat., November 3, 2018) pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The original card had been hit by a number of high-profile withdrawals due to injuries.

In the main event, double champ Daniel Cormier will defend his heavyweight title against knockout striker Derrick Lewis. In the co-main event, top-ranked middleweights Chris Weidman and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza will battle for a potential title shot.

Join us for the ceremonial weigh-ins streaming live at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST here: