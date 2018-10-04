UFC 229 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 229 is a few days away and the fourth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, Michelle Waterson talks life at strawweight during a workout at the UFC PI. Former lightweight champions Anthony Pettis and Tony Ferguson train ferociously for their upcoming showdown. Heavyweight Derrick Lewis picks up a good luck hat.

Two-division champion Conor McGregor loads his family up for a ride to open workouts, where he and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov whip the crowd into a frenzy.

You can watch it here: