UFC 229 Embedded Episode 3

UFC 229 is less than a week away and the third episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, two-division champion Conor McGregor arrives in style for autographs and drills at UFC headquarters. Former lightweight champion Tony Ferguson gets light therapy, as opponent Anthony Pettis journeys to Las Vegas alongside his brother, UFC 229 flyweight Sergio Pettis.

More main card fighters check-in, including strawweights Michelle Waterson and Felice Herrig and heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov. Post-photo shoot, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov gets a first look at the custom jewelry he inspired.

