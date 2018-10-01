UFC 229 Embedded Episode 1: Conor McGregor Is Back & Boasting

UFC 229 is less than a week away and the first episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov finishes his training camp, surrounded by his coach, fans and “big energy.” Former lightweight champions Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis prepare in their respective hometowns for a high-stakes co-main event. And two-division champ Conor McGregor returns to form, gathering his team for a late-night training session in Las Vegas.

You can watch it here: