UFC 228 is a few hours away and the sixth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, Friday morning starts with official weigh-ins, with welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and fellow headliner Darren Till both making weight. After rehydrating, the athletes regroup at American Airlines Arena for the ceremonial weigh-in, where they flex and face off for the fans.

You can watch it here: