UFC 228 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

After a ton of drama at today’s early weigh-ins when women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano missed weight, the show must go on for tomorrow’s (Sat., September 8, 2018) UFC 228 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will battle surging young contender Darren Till, who was the fighter thought to perhaps miss weight for the card, in the main event.

The ceremonial weigh-ins are about to go down live from Dallas now. Join LowKickMMA.com for the live stream below: