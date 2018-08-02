UFC 227 Embedded Episode 3

UFC 227 is a few days away and the third episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw trains alongside featherweight Cub Swanson, who will also represent SoCal at Staples Center this weekend. Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt fine-tunes his skills with a team motivated to win back the belt. Relaxed flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson does media in LA as opponent Henry Cejudo arrives for fight week. Legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson offers some advice to Garbrandt.

You can watch it here: