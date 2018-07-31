UFC 227 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 227 is less than a week away and the first episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, flyweight title challenger Henry Cejudo incorporates military-grade reaction drills and hot-weather hikes into his workout schedule. Dominant champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson braves a pet store with his children before hitting the gym.

Bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw embraces his first training camp as a father, as opponent Cody Garbrandt and team take a private plane to Los Angeles.

You can watch it here: