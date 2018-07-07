UFC 226 Embedded Episode 6

UFC 226 is a few hours away and the sixth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, fighters hit the scale with UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes in attendance. Michael Chiesa misses the 155-pound limit and declares it his last trip to lightweight.

At the ceremonial weigh-in, things get heated between Chiesa and opponent Anthony Pettis — as well as between co-main eventers Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis — during their final face-offs.

You can watch it here: