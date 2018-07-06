UFC 226 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 226 is one day away and the fourth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic trains at a local gym, and opponent Daniel Cormier invites some fans to see him do the same. Both headliners entertain on a larger scale at the official open workouts.

At the UFC Performance Institute, heavyweight Derrick Lewis shares his theory on Pay-Per-View sales. Friends and cardmates Michael Chiesa and Francis Ngannou sharpen their lethal weapons together on the Fourth of July.

You can watch it here: