UFC 226 Embedded Episode 3

UFC 226 is less than a week away and the third episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic arrives in Las Vegas. Featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega takes his crew sightseeing and clothes shopping in his hometown. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and featherweight champion Max Holloway check in to begin their fight week duties.

Heavyweight Derrick Lewis visits the UFC Performance Institute to help him make the 265-pound weight limit by Friday.

You can watch it here: